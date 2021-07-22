Three Dacoits Held, Weapons Seized
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 10:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Madina Town police have arrested three dacoits from its jurisdiction and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.
Police spokesman said here on Thursday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Chak No.
203-RB and arrested three dacoits- Ali Raza, Ghulam Akbar and Umar Farooq who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.
The police also recovered illicit weapons, mobile phones, Currency notes and other items from their possession.
Further investigation was underway, said police.