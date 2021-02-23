Three dacoits injured in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Three dacoits were injured in a police encounter in Sadar Tandlianwala police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said three bandits were looting people near Chak No 449-GB when the officials encircled them who opened firing on policemen.

In retaliation, the criminals received bullet injuries and they were arrested who were identified as Naveed, Sher Ali and Ghulam Hussain.

The police also recovered two guns, two motorcycles, mobile phones andRs 50,000.