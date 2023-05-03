Three dacoits killed, cop martyrs in Katcha operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The operation against dacoits was underway in Katcha area as three robbers were killed while a police jawan martyred.

According to South Punjab police spokesperson, the extensive exchange of firing between police and robbers was continued in Chak Imrani area and the Elite force jawan named Ghulam Qasim Jam martyred during the firing.

While three robbers were also killed during an exchange of fire.

The police have tightened the noose against criminals in Katcha area and the sacrifices of the police personnel would not go in vain.

The police entered the hideouts of the bandits and destroyed their barricades and Punjab police jawans were committed to wipe out the notorious dacoits from the area.