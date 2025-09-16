Three Dacoits Killed In Encounter With CCD
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 11:36 PM
Three dacoits were killed during an alleged encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Chak 61 South
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Three dacoits were killed during an alleged encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Chak 61 South.
According to the police spokesperson here on Tuesday, dacoits, identified as Usman, Muhammad Saleem, and Yasin, attempted to steal livestock from a farmer's truck when a CCD team reached there.
They opened indiscriminate fire on the CCD team which retaliated in self defence. During this encounter, the dacoits were killed by the firing of their own accomplices, while a CCD official also sustained injuries.
The wounded CCD official was taken to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.
The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.
Recent Stories
South Africa upstages Pakistan in first WODI despite Sidra’s unbeaten century
Defence, Martyrs’ Day commemorated at Pak HC London in solidarity with flood-a ..
Tunnel farming of vegetables stressed to boost production amid changing climate, ..
Four burglars arrested with stolen property of Rs.9.8m: SP
One dacoit arrested, 4 escape after police encounter
UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Championship in Romania to build on g ..
Pakistan, Iran ink key deals to boost trade to $10 billion
Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA
Kohat Police review security arrangements for 27th Annual Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuw ..
HWSC to send employees list to Sindh Labour Dept
NHA bridges on Indus river strong enough to sustain flood
First model UC building established to provide all services under one roof
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Defence, Martyrs’ Day commemorated at Pak HC London in solidarity with flood-affected people2 minutes ago
-
Four burglars arrested with stolen property of Rs.9.8m: SP12 minutes ago
-
One dacoit arrested, 4 escape after police encounter12 minutes ago
-
Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA24 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police review security arrangements for 27th Annual Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference12 minutes ago
-
HWSC to send employees list to Sindh Labour Dept8 minutes ago
-
NHA bridges on Indus river strong enough to sustain flood8 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, German FM Wadephul reaffirm to further strengthen bilateral cooperation8 minutes ago
-
Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to assess flood preparedness32 minutes ago
-
Three-day International Seerat Festival begins19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary cooperation19 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to eradicating polio: Mustafa Kamal19 minutes ago