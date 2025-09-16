Open Menu

Three Dacoits Killed In Encounter With CCD

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 11:36 PM

Three dacoits were killed during an alleged encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Chak 61 South

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Three dacoits were killed during an alleged encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Chak 61 South.

According to the police spokesperson here on Tuesday, dacoits, identified as Usman, Muhammad Saleem, and Yasin, attempted to steal livestock from a farmer's truck when a CCD team reached there.

They opened indiscriminate fire on the CCD team which retaliated in self defence. During this encounter, the dacoits were killed by the firing of their own accomplices, while a CCD official also sustained injuries.

The wounded CCD official was taken to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

