Three dacoits killed in police encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Three dacoits were killed in a police encounter while two managed to escape from the scene, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that a police party was attacked on Wednesday night when members of the most wanted ‘Jaida’ gang opened indiscriminate firing on a police raiding team in Fauji Colony in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai Police Station. In cross-firing, three dacoits namely Javed alias Jaida’ ring leader, Fazal Rehman alias ‘Parchoona’ and Izatullah were killed while two managed to escape from the scene.

He informed that police had received information about the presence of a dangerous ‘Jaida’ dacoit gang, wanted in several incidents, in Fauji colony.

Police raided the area but the dacoits attacked the police party.

He said police recovered the weapons and a search operation was initiated to arrest those who managed to escape.

He informed that the gang was wanted in several dacoity cases in different areas of Rawalpindi. On receiving the information, Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem, along with the police party reached the spot.

City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciating the timely response of the police reiterated the commitment of Rawalpindi district police to the safety of citizens.