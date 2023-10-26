Three dacoits killed in shootout

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Three dacoits were killed in a shootout with Sahianwala police on Thursday.

Police sources said that the outlaws were looting passersby in the Marh Balochan area when a police team reached the spot. The accused opened fire on a police party which also retaliated.

Consequently, three dacoits were killed on the spot. One of them was identified as Shahbaz alias Neela resident of Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, while identification of other two was yet to be ascertained.

The accused were wanted by police in a number of dacoity cum murder and highway robberies cases.

Further investigation was underway.