UrduPoint.com

Three Dacoits Killed In Two Encounters

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Three dacoits killed in two encounters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Three dacoits were killed in two encounters with police near here on Saturday.

A police spokesman said two robbers were killed during an encounter with Dolphin force on Sheikhupura Road near Hajji Abad in the area of Sargodha Road police station whereas the third was killed during another encounter with the police of Bahlak police station near Chak No 601-GB.

The police recovered weapons, mobile phones and other items from the possession of the accused involved in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani announced commendationcertificates and prizes for the raiding teams.

More Stories From Pakistan

