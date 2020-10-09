Three dacoits killed, others injured in shootout in faisalabad

Three dacoits were killed and three others injured in an alleged police encounter near tehsil Jaranwala on Friday

According to police, the criminals were busy in looting passersby by establishing pickets near Chak No 119-GB when Saddar police Jaranwala was informed about the activity.

A police team immediately reached the site but the outlaws tried to escape towards Chak No 125-GB by resorting firing on police.

Police also retaliated which led to an encounter.

As a result, three criminals were killed and three others were injured.

The criminals were identified as Irshad r/o Samundri, Ali Hassan r/o Bachuana and Jaffar r/o Chiniot. The injured included Tariq of Chak No 57-JB, Ashraf s/o Akbar of Gojra and Riaz s/o Maskeen of Dalowal, Faisalabad.

The criminals were wanted by police in number of dacoity cases, police said.

Rescue team shifted the bodies and injured to THQ hospital.

Further investigation was underway.