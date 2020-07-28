UrduPoint.com
Three Dacoits Of A Gang Held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Multan police claimed to arrest three alleged dacoits of a dangerous gang, here on Tuesday.

According to Bahauddin Zakariya Police Station sources, working on tip-off, the BZU police raided and managed to arrest three dacoits namely Rawal Bashir, Irfan and Danish.

They all belonged to Rawala gang. The police also recovered three motorcycles, two pistols and Rs 60,000 cash from their possession. The alleged gang was involved in 8 incidents of dacoities, stated police sources.

