Three day 221th annual Urs of renowned mystic poet Waris Shah begins in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The three-day 221th annual Urs celebrations of Pir Syed Waris Shah, a mystic Punjabi poet and author of 'Heer Ranjha', begins in Jandiala Sher Khan area in Punjab.

Syed Waris Shah was a Punjabi Sufi poet, best-known for his seminal work Heer Ranjha, based on the traditional folk tale of Heer and her lover Ranjha. Heer is considered one of the quintessential works of classical Punjabi literature.

Syed Waris Shah was born into a reputed Syed family in the village of Jandiala Sher Khan, Sheikhupura District, Pakistan Punjab in or around 1722.

He completed his formal education of Dars-e-Nizami in Kasur from Maulvi Ghulam Murtaza Kasuri. Later on, he moved to Pakpattan and stayed at the shrine of Baba Farid for some time.

His father's name was Gulshar Shah. Waris Shah acknowledged himself as a disciple of Pir Makhdum of Kasur. Waris Shah's parents are said to have died when he was in his early years and he probably received his education at the shrine of his preceptor.

After completing his education in Kasur, he shifted his residence to Malkahans. Here, he resided in a small room, adjacent to a historic mosque.

He was a consummate artiste, deeply learned in Sufi and domestic cultural lore. His verse is a treasure-trove of Punjabi phrases, idioms and sayings.

Besides Heer, he wrote Tasneef Nama, Miraj Nama, Chohery Nama, Dohay and Mahias.

Waris Shah died in 1798 when he was around 92 years of age.

His mausoleum is a place of pilgrimage today, especially for those in love.