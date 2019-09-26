UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 02:12 PM

Three-day 6th Islamabad Literature Festival to start from tomorrow

Oxford University Press would organize a three-day "6th Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF) 2019" from September 27, to nurture book reading habit

The festival is aimed to develop interaction between writers, intellectuals and artists within Pakistan and across borders, cultures and languages.

The festival is aimed to develop interaction between writers, intellectuals and artists within Pakistan and across borders, cultures and languages.

ILF is an especially important event and occupies a distinctive position in the cultural, educational and literary life of Pakistan.

It was a young city and it therefore vibrates with the energies of youth. Its naturally beautiful location makes it an ideal place for literary, cultural and creative inspiration to flourish.

The aim of ILF is to develop interaction between writers, intellectuals, and artists within Pakistan and across borders, cultures, and languages, and to nurture and promote books and the habit of reading.

Given the presence of the diplomatic community here, it provides a unique opportunity to put Pakistan on the map as a country rich in culture, creativity, and exchange of ideas and opinions.

ILF brings together and celebrates Pakistani and international authors writing in many languages, including urdu, Punjabi, Pashto, Potohari, Seraiki, English, and other languages.

It features debates/discussions; talks; mushairas (poetry recitals) in Urdu, English, a book fair; book launches, readings and signings; film screenings; music; dance; and much more.

While the roots of ILF are nourished by the rich traditions of our heritage, it will especially look forward to the future and explore new writings, new trends, and new technologies, and provide platforms to younger authors and scholars.

The Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF) was launched in April 2013 and has been a resounding success right from the start. Inspired by the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF), the Children's Literature Festival (CLF) was launched at the end of 2011.

The momentum begun in Pakistan with the KLF led not only to the CLF but also to the Lahore and Islamabad Literature Festivals (LLF, ILF), both launched in 2013 and the Teachers' Literature Festival (TLF) which was launched in 2014.

This momentum reflects the depth of our historical literary and cultural roots, and the great desire and energy in Pakistan� irrespective of the city in which the Festival is held�to seek knowledge, understanding, and creative growth.

ILF seeks to create an intellectual space in which the diversity and pluralism in Pakistan's society and this is expressed by the authors from literary and cultural traditions beyond Pakistan's borders are freely accessible to people in an openand participatory manner.

