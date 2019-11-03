Three-day 748th Annual Urs of Sakhi Jam Datar to start on Monday

(@imziishan)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The three-day official 748th Annual Urs of the famous Saint Syed Asghar Ali Shah alias (famed as) Sakhi Jam Datar would start at Jam Sahib on Monday(Nov 4).

The devotees and pilgrims have started arriving at the Urs.

Security arrangements are tightened on the occasion of Urs.

Bath to tomb would be given after Urs' ceremonies.

Provincial Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah, former Provincial Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmad Jafar and Sajjada Nasheen of Dargah, Faqeer Naveed Hussain Vistro would lay Chadar and inaugurate the Urs program.

Town administration has made arrangements to facilitate visitors to Urs including cleaning the city.

During the three days of Urs, stalls will be set up by various departments while animals exhibition would be organized.

On the second day of Urs, the Pakistan International Mashaikh Council would hold a Peace Conference at Dargah area, which would be attended by the custodians of the Dargahs across the country and would spread the message of love given by Saints and elders.

During three days of Urs, kabaddi, horse racing and Sindhi traditional wrestling (Malakhra) programs would be held.

District administration would hold musical program and Sughar Conference on the last day of Urs during which famous artists of Sindh would show their performance.