UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-day 748th Annual Urs Of Sakhi Jam Datar To Start On Monday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 04:40 PM

Three-day 748th Annual Urs of Sakhi Jam Datar to start on Monday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The three-day official 748th Annual Urs of the famous Saint Syed Asghar Ali Shah alias (famed as) Sakhi Jam Datar would start at Jam Sahib on Monday(Nov 4).

The devotees and pilgrims have started arriving at the Urs.

Security arrangements are tightened on the occasion of Urs.

Bath to tomb would be given after Urs' ceremonies.

Provincial Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah, former Provincial Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmad Jafar and Sajjada Nasheen of Dargah, Faqeer Naveed Hussain Vistro would lay Chadar and inaugurate the Urs program.

Town administration has made arrangements to facilitate visitors to Urs including cleaning the city.

During the three days of Urs, stalls will be set up by various departments while animals exhibition would be organized.

On the second day of Urs, the Pakistan International Mashaikh Council would hold a Peace Conference at Dargah area, which would be attended by the custodians of the Dargahs across the country and would spread the message of love given by Saints and elders.

During three days of Urs, kabaddi, horse racing and Sindhi traditional wrestling (Malakhra) programs would be held.

District administration would hold musical program and Sughar Conference on the last day of Urs during which famous artists of Sindh would show their performance.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Law Minister Kabaddi Love

Recent Stories

World Bank ranks UAE first in region, third global ..

16 minutes ago

Beeâ€™ahâ€™s new electric mobile waste collection ..

31 minutes ago

Al Qassimi Hospitalâ€™s Bariatric Surgery Centre r ..

46 minutes ago

GITEX Technology Week 2019 generates AED1.6 billio ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Foreign Ministry Flag D ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Aramco announces intention to offer IPOs on ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.