Three-day Annual Flower Show, Science, Arts Festival, Book Fair Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 03:40 PM

Three-day annual Flower Show, Science, Arts Festival, Book Fair concludes

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Three-day annual Flower Show, Science, Arts Festival and Book Fair concluded brilliantly amid rush of families and distribution of prizes and awards to performers.

Shaman Ali Mirali and Sufi artists presented out class poetry and received high appreciation.

According to details,three-day annual floral exhibition, science, art festival and book fair was organized at H.M. Khoja High school by District administration in collaboration with Department of education. The last and third day of the festival was purely meant for families and largely attended by them from all over the district. They visited and appreciated the arrangement of different styles and colours of flowers, cultural items, statue of Shaheed Banazir Bhutto and other prominent characters, stalls organized by girl and boy students of different educational institutions, Science stall and informative centers of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force.

The Book Fair attracted the attention of visitors where renowned book publishers and Sindhi Adabi board decorated their published books. Meena Bazar was also attracted the attention of visitors. Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmad Jafar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo and Additional Director Education Razi Khan Jamali were present at the closing of the floral exhibition and awarded first, second and third positions prizes in the competition to students of government and private schools on presenting tableus and exhibiting culture, art, drawing, science and other and other events at their stalls.

Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Tariq Ali Solangi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Director Information Shafiq Hussain Memon, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, and other officials were awarded honorary shields. Additional Director Education Razi Khan Jamali, Ghulam Ali Birhamani, Faqir Maindad Slasani, Mohammad Qasim Khokhar and Akram Din Khaskhali were honored with Lifetime Achievement Award while Abdul Hamid Pirzada of DC Office, Ijaz Ali Tunio of Information Department and Mohammed Danish were also awarded certificates of commendation.

On the efforts and successful conducting the Flower Show, Additional Director Education, Razi Khan Jamali on behalf of education department presented souvenir to Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar, while Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor PUMHS Dr Gulshan Ali Memon, Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Awam University Prof Dr Saleem Raza Samo, SSP Tanveer Hussain Tanio, PPP Leader Ashiq Hussain Zardariand others were awarded honorary shields.

On the occasion, young Sufi artists Kamran and Rizwan presented Sufi Kalam while Sindh's famous artist Shaman Ali Mirali achieved his fame by performing his art. On the occasion the administration also displayed a magnificent fireworks.

