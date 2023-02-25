UrduPoint.com

Three-day Anti-polio Campaign To Be Launched From March 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Three-day anti-polio campaign to be launched from March 11

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that the second three-day anti-polio campaign of this year will be launched in Sialkot district from March 11-15 and follow-up campaign will be held from March 16 to 17.

He said that 7,72,712 children under five years of age would be given polio vaccine.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of the District Anti-polio Campaign.

CEO Health Dr. Ahmed Nasir and District Heads of various departments were also present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan said that 2676 mobile teams and a total of 6288 members of 133 fixed and 69 transit teams would perform their duties during anti-polio campaign while 129 UCMOs would be deployed.

He directed that the training process of anti-polio teams should be started on time.

Deputy Commissioner directed that the training process of anti-polio teams should be started on time, while he himself would take a briefing from the officers in the review meeting at the district level.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that the police should prepare a comprehensive security plan for the anti-polio teams, the municipal corporation and municipal committees should provide facilities to the transit teams, while the traffic police would also be obliged to provide full support.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that a special plan should be prepared for timely coverage of the children living in the slums.



