Three-day anti-polio campaign to begin in KP on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :A three-day anti-polio campaign will start tomorrow in twenty-seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Provincial Health Department, more than four million children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign,reported Radio Pakistan.

More than twenty-seven thousand teams have been constituted which will visit door-to-door to ensure administering anti-polio drops to each and every child.

Polio teams will also be available at bus stops, railway stations and other public places to administer the anti-polio vaccine.

Strict security measures have been taken for security of polio teams.