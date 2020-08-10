Three-day anti-polio campaign to start in district from 15th

HAFIZABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The local Health department has chalked out a comprehensive plan to launch a three-day anti-polio campaign in the district from August 15.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Rehmatullah Saqib, here on Monday.

He said that 209,000 children below the age of five years would be administered anti-polio drops by 500 mobile teams. He further said these teams would visit every house, bus stand and railway station to ensure the success of the anti-polio campaign.

He appealed to the media to create awareness among the general public to get their children administered anti-polio drops to save them from this crippling disease.