Three-day anti-polio drive inaugurated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :A three-day anti-polio campaign was inaugurated here on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rizwan Nazir inaugurated the drive by administering polio drops to children at Shehbaz Sharif hospital.

He said that the national anti-polio campaign would officially start in the district on January 16, in which more than one million children will be administered polio drops.

He said that all the district departments would play their due role to make the polio campaign successful.

He ordered the concerned to provide foolproof security to the polio teams, besides warning of strict action against parents who refuse to get their kids vaccinated.

Rizwan said that unfortunately Pakistan was one of the few countries in the world where the disease remained endemic.

"It is the responsibility of every citizen of the society to cooperate with the district administration to make the polio campaign successful", he added. He said that a follow up drive would also be launched.