Three-day Anti-polio Drive Launched In Multan Division
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 12:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A three-day anti-polio campaign was launched in Multan Division here on Friday,aiming to administer about 2.6 million children against the crippling disease.The anti-polio campaign will run from April 21 to April 23.
A total of 10,000 teams were deployed to ensure the campaign’s success across the division.
Special vaccination camps were set up at key public locations, including the General Bus Stand, to reach children who might otherwise be missed.
Commissioner Multan, Amir Khattak, emphasized the importance of the campaign, stating, “Administering polio drops is essential to protect our children from lifelong disability. This campaign reflects the government’s zero-tolerance policy on disease prevention and our commitment to a polio-free Pakistan.
"
He appreciated the positive public response, noting that no complaints had been received regarding resistance from parents. However, to strengthen the campaign's impact, legal action has been taken in cases where parents have refused to vaccinate their children. “We urge all parents to continue cooperating with vaccination teams for the greater good of our community,” the commissioner added.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari highlighted that the target for Multan district was to vaccinate 1,026,000 children. He directed field staff to properly mark homes where children have received the vaccine to ensure accurate tracking. “Around 3,000 teams are actively working in the field to make this campaign a success,” he concluded.
