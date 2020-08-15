Three-day anti polio drive starts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi inaugurated three-day anti polio drive to administer anti-polio drops to 552,000 kids of under five years of age.

Deputy Commissioner administered anti polio drops to minor kids in the inaugural ceremony held tents of gypsy families here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that special training session has been organised for polio workers regarding preventive measures against coronavirus. He said that workers of above 50 years of age have not been deployed in polio duty.

He said that 100 percent target would be achieved and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Maria Mumtaz informed Deputy Commissioner that 110 mobile teams have been formed for the campaign while teams would also be deployed at bus stands, entry and exit points of the city.