Three-day anti polio drive starts in Bahawalpur, more than 0.7 mln children to be vaccinated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The three-day anti-polio drive has started here in Bahawalpur.

More than 729,000 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-Polio drops in the district during the anti-polio campaign.

1770 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1464 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams and 133 transit teams.

5 special teams have been formed to administer anti-polio vaccines to children residing in the Cholistan, at river banks and of gipsies.

The campaign will be monitored by 296 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors.

Door-to-door campaign will continue till October 28 whereas October 29 and October 30 are reserved days for left out children.