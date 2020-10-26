Three-day anti polio drive starts in Bahawalpur, more than 0.7 mln children to be vaccinated

- Home
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The three-day anti-polio drive has started here in Bahawalpur.
More than 729,000 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-Polio drops in the district during the anti-polio campaign.
1770 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1464 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams and 133 transit teams.
5 special teams have been formed to administer anti-polio vaccines to children residing in the Cholistan, at river banks and of gipsies.
The campaign will be monitored by 296 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors.
Door-to-door campaign will continue till October 28 whereas October 29 and October 30 are reserved days for left out children.