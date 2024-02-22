Three-day Anti-polio Drive To Start From Feb 26 To Cover Multan District
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Three days anti-polio drive would commence from February 26, to administer polio drops to the children of upto five years of age across the district of Multan.
According the details, more than one million children of under five years of age, would be provided polio drops to protect them from the crippling disease.
Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements here, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that all the teams would visit door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops to 10,23,000 kids, to protect them from dangerous disease.
He said that two days follow up drive would also be run after the three days drive. He informed that camps would be established at public places and over 3500 mobile teams, would be responsible to reach every spots to make the campaign successful. He said that special focus would be paid on Jalal Pur Pir Wala and Shujabad and for this, all foolproof security arrangements would be ensured to achieve the objective.
APP/sak/
