Three-day Anti Polio Drive To Start From Monday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:20 PM

Three-day anti polio drive to start from Monday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) ::A three-day anti polio drive starting from Monday in which as many as 71,000 children would be vaccinated polio drops.

Coordinator of Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio Eradication KP Abdul Basit in a meeting held here Sunday told that all arrangements have been finalized and 71,105 children below five years of age would be vaccinated in whole district.

He said that 519 teams including 464 mobile, 15 transit, 35 fixed and five roaming teams were constituted to vaccinate all children.

The official said performance of these teams would be monitored at union councils, tehsils and districts level by the special monitoring committees and districts administration.

All resources have been provided to vaccinators and negligence in duties would not be tolerated, said Abdul Basit.

More Stories From Pakistan

