Three-day Anti-polio Vaccine Drive From October 24 In Bahawalpur District

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 10:10 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :A three-day Anti-Police Vaccination Campaign will start on October 24 in Bahawalpur district that would continue till October 26, 2022, the Deputy Commissioner's Office said.

A meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Zahid Pervaiz Waraich at his office informed the officials concerned that 3,168 mobile teams,195 fixed teams and 136 transit teams have been constituted to administer anti-polio drops at entry and exit points of the district, hospitals, rural health centres and in urban and rural areas.

Meanwhile, the meeting informed that under the catch-up activity, children aged below five would also be administered anti-polio drops who could not get anti-polio vaccine. Around 0.8 million children would be vaccinated during the drive.

More Stories From Pakistan

