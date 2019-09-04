UrduPoint.com
Three-day Art Workshop Begins At Alhamra Art Gallery

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:27 PM

A three-day art workshop under the auspices of Lahore Art Council (LAC) began at Alhamra Art Gallery here Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A three-day art workshop under the auspices of Lahore Art Council (LAC) began at Alhamra Art Gallery here Wednesday.

Chairperson LAC's board of Governor (BoG) Moneeza Hashmi was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, she appreciated Turkish artist's efforts to train Pakistani young artists. She said Al-hamra was playing a significant role in promoting art.

Executive Director LAC Ather Ali Khan inaugurated the workshop and said that 50 to 53 participants were registered for the workshop and well-known teacher Ms.

Hooria from Turkey would teach the participants about different forms of art and its techniques.

He said that Alhamra planned to organize the art workshop, keeping in view that Pakistani youth had great talent. He said the workshop was a part of cultural exchange programme between Pakistan and Turkey, adding that Ms. Hooria would impart training to children about different artistic angles and techniques.

The workshop would continue till September 5.

Later, certificates will be awarded to the participants of the workshop.

