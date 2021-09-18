Three-day Autumn Festival in full swing at Lok Virsa

(@FahadShabbir)

People throng to National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa, on the second day of Autumn Festival to promote cultural activities among people specially youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :People throng to National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa, on the second day of Autumn Festival to promote cultural activities among people specially youth.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali told APP that talented folk and other artists from all over the country were performing in the festival.

The event, he said, would help spread positive vibes through music, adding, the festival was aimed at creating awareness about climate change and saving the environment.

He said the three-day music and cultural festival would offer two nights camping at festival grounds for music lovers who want to join from far and beyond.

He said with workshops, seminars, poetry reading, miniature art, pottery stand-up comedy and theatre were being organized during the the day time while musical festival were being organized at night, adding, the event would be an all-inclusive cultural extravaganza.