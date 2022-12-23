Three day "Ayaz Melo" to begin from Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The 8th edition of three day "Ayaz Melo" will kick off, here, at Khanabadosh Writer's Cafe, Sindh Museum on Friday (December 23).

Sindh Minister for Education, Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Sayed Sardar Ali Shah will formally inaugurate the three-day event at about 3 pm.

The Ayaz Melo Organizing Committee is organizing the 8th edition of "Ayaz Melo-2022" to highlight the literary contribution of the great poet and philosopher of Sindhi language Shaikh Mubarak Ali popularly known as Shaikh Ayaz.

Prior to this event, 7 editions of "Ayaz Melo '' had been organized by the Committee at Khanabadosh Writer's Cafe since 2015.

The 8th edition of the Ayaz Melo will be held from December 23 to 25 in which several sessions on different topics will be held to highlight literary work and services rendered by the late Shaikh Ayaz.

As per the program, the inaugural ceremony will be attended and addressed by Sindh Minister for education and Culture Sayed Sardar Shah, Nasir Abbas Nayar, Dr Shah Muhammad Marri, Noor ul Huda Shah, Jami Chandio and Asma Sherazi.

On the first day of the event, the launching ceremony of senior journalist Asma Sherazi's book "Kahani Bary Ghar Ki" will be held and moderated by Zakia Aijaz while writer Noor-ul-Huda Shah, journalists Riaz Sohail and Nazir Leghari will be the speakers of the session.

In the evening, artist Suhaee Abro will present a dance performance and afterwards, Mehfil Ayaz (a music program) will be held.

Khanabadosh Writer's Cafe continues the tradition of organizing Ayaz Melo since 2015 to pay tribute to the great modern poet of Sindh Shaikh Ayaz.