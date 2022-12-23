UrduPoint.com

Three Day "Ayaz Melo" To Begin From Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Three day "Ayaz Melo" to begin from Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The 8th edition of three day "Ayaz Melo" will kick off, here, at Khanabadosh Writer's Cafe, Sindh Museum on Friday (December 23).

Sindh Minister for Education, Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Sayed Sardar Ali Shah will formally inaugurate the three-day event at about 3 pm.

The Ayaz Melo Organizing Committee is organizing the 8th edition of "Ayaz Melo-2022" to highlight the literary contribution of the great poet and philosopher of Sindhi language Shaikh Mubarak Ali popularly known as Shaikh Ayaz.

Prior to this event, 7 editions of "Ayaz Melo '' had been organized by the Committee at Khanabadosh Writer's Cafe since 2015.

The 8th edition of the Ayaz Melo will be held from December 23 to 25 in which several sessions on different topics will be held to highlight literary work and services rendered by the late Shaikh Ayaz.

As per the program, the inaugural ceremony will be attended and addressed by Sindh Minister for education and Culture Sayed Sardar Shah, Nasir Abbas Nayar, Dr Shah Muhammad Marri, Noor ul Huda Shah, Jami Chandio and Asma Sherazi.

On the first day of the event, the launching ceremony of senior journalist Asma Sherazi's book "Kahani Bary Ghar Ki" will be held and moderated by Zakia Aijaz while writer Noor-ul-Huda Shah, journalists Riaz Sohail and Nazir Leghari will be the speakers of the session.

In the evening, artist Suhaee Abro will present a dance performance and afterwards, Mehfil Ayaz (a music program) will be held.

Khanabadosh Writer's Cafe continues the tradition of organizing Ayaz Melo since 2015 to pay tribute to the great modern poet of Sindh Shaikh Ayaz.

Related Topics

Sindh Music Education Nasir Melo Suhaee Abro December 2015 Event From

Recent Stories

Kiev Blocking Resumption of Russian Ammonia Suppli ..

Kiev Blocking Resumption of Russian Ammonia Supplies - Russian Foreign Ministry

39 minutes ago
 US Senate Approves Omnibus Amendment Allowing Tran ..

US Senate Approves Omnibus Amendment Allowing Transfer of Seized Russian Funds t ..

39 minutes ago
 Trade Between Russia, India to Break Record Exceed ..

Trade Between Russia, India to Break Record Exceeding $30Bln in 2022 - Customs S ..

54 minutes ago
 2nd passing out parade, parents day held in Bakhta ..

2nd passing out parade, parents day held in Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls

54 minutes ago
 Chief Justice Sindh High Court inaugurates Larkana ..

Chief Justice Sindh High Court inaugurates Larkana District Bar building

54 minutes ago
 US Senate Rejects 2 Bids to Keep Border Expulsion ..

US Senate Rejects 2 Bids to Keep Border Expulsion Policy in Place Amid Crisis

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.