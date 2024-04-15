ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Speakers at concluding of three-day Baisakhi festival in Hasan Abdal on Monday said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and the rights of minorities are guaranteed with their religious rituals and complete freedom.

Around 35,000 pilgrims from different parts of the world , including 2,700 Sikh yatrees from India, converged at Gurdwara Panja Sahib to partake in sacred rituals and festivities.

The Sikh pilgrims engaged in prayers and communal meals (langar) at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, They also performed the "Ashnan ritual", in which several pilgrims take a dip in the sacred water pool within the "Gurdwara complex".

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif graced the main event of Baisakhi festival as a special guest.

, he emphasized the significance of hosting foreign pilgrims and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to ensuring the rights and protection of minorities.

Addressing the gathering he added that "It is a matter of pride for us that "we are hosting more than 35,000 foreign pilgrims."We are trying to provide maximum protection and facilities to Sikhs."

As the three-day Baisakhi festival concluded, arrangements were made for the departure of around 2,700 Indian Sikh pilgrims from Hasan Abdal to Lahore via special trains,

The event served as a poignant reminder of the bonds of faith and fraternity that transcend borders, uniting devotees in a shared celebration of spirituality and cultural heritage.