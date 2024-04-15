Open Menu

Three-Day Baisakhi Festival Concluded

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Three-Day Baisakhi festival concluded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Speakers at concluding of three-day Baisakhi festival in Hasan Abdal on Monday said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and the rights of minorities are guaranteed with their religious rituals and complete freedom.

Around 35,000 pilgrims from different parts of the world , including 2,700 Sikh yatrees from India, converged at Gurdwara Panja Sahib to partake in sacred rituals and festivities.

The Sikh pilgrims engaged in prayers and communal meals (langar) at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, They also performed the "Ashnan ritual", in which several pilgrims take a dip in the sacred water pool within the "Gurdwara complex".

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif graced the main event of Baisakhi festival as a special guest.

, he emphasized the significance of hosting foreign pilgrims and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to ensuring the rights and protection of minorities.

Addressing the gathering he added that "It is a matter of pride for us that "we are hosting more than 35,000 foreign pilgrims."We are trying to provide maximum protection and facilities to Sikhs."

As the three-day Baisakhi festival concluded, arrangements were made for the departure of around 2,700 Indian Sikh pilgrims from Hasan Abdal to Lahore via special trains,

The event served as a poignant reminder of the bonds of faith and fraternity that transcend borders, uniting devotees in a shared celebration of spirituality and cultural heritage.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Defence Minister World Water Khawaja Asif Hasan Abdal Event From

Recent Stories

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

2 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

1 hour ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

4 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

4 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

4 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

4 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

5 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

5 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan