Three-day Baloch cultural day festival to start from tomorrow

A three-day festival to commemorate Baloch Cultural Day will started on Sunday from Barthi, native village of CM Punjab

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A three-day festival to commemorate Baloch Cultural Day will started on Sunday from Barthi, native village of CM Punjab.

Balochi people, especially the youth and women, will participate in the programmes arranged in connection with the day to apprise people with their culture and tradition.

People from Balochistan, dressed in their traditional attire, would perform folk dances and present Balochi songs in their melodious voice, an official informed.

Different kind of cultural programs including folk music, sword dance would be part of the festival, he said.

Few unique functions highlighting Baloch culture would also be arranged at Government College Tunsa and District Council Hall Dera Ghazi Khan on March 2 and 3 respectively, he informed.