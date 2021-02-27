UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-day Baloch Cultural Day Festival To Start From Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 03:32 PM

Three-day Baloch cultural day festival to start from tomorrow

A three-day festival to commemorate Baloch Cultural Day will started on Sunday from Barthi, native village of CM Punjab

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A three-day festival to commemorate Baloch Cultural Day will started on Sunday from Barthi, native village of CM Punjab.

Balochi people, especially the youth and women, will participate in the programmes arranged in connection with the day to apprise people with their culture and tradition.

People from Balochistan, dressed in their traditional attire, would perform folk dances and present Balochi songs in their melodious voice, an official informed.

Different kind of cultural programs including folk music, sword dance would be part of the festival, he said.

Few unique functions highlighting Baloch culture would also be arranged at Government College Tunsa and District Council Hall Dera Ghazi Khan on March 2 and 3 respectively, he informed.

Related Topics

Balochistan Music Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan March Women Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

‘Imran Khan will not find way back to power agai ..

12 seconds ago

Fatima bint Mubarak expresses pride in UAE&#039;s ..

5 minutes ago

UNHCR , IDEA distribute supporting package to 1606 ..

3 minutes ago

27 Feb, shining example of Pakistan's invincible d ..

49 minutes ago

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to further promote cooperat ..

49 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 33 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.