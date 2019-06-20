UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-day Bankhandi Festival Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:55 PM

Three-day Bankhandi festival concludes

Three-day Bankhandi festival marking the 156th death anniversary of Baba Bankhandi Maharaj concluded on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Three-day Bankhandi festival marking the 156th death anniversary of Baba Bankhandi Maharaj concluded on Thursday.

The ceremonies featured various rituals and prayers at the historical Sadhu Bela on an island in the Indus River, where the Baba spent over 40 years of his life meditating and praying.

Washdew, brother of Shaddani Darbar caretaker and others took part in religious rituals while other devotees threw rose petals in the river as a mark of respect for the Baba.

Local singers sung religious hymns for the Baba and earned great applause from the audience.

Sukkur Mayor Arslan Shaikh visited the temple accompanied by Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan to review arrangements.

The Sadhu Bela temple has separate places of worship for men and women, a library with books on religion and Hindu mythology, separate dining rooms for women and men, washrooms and a large garden. The living quarters of the Baba and his disciples have also been preserved.

Related Topics

Arslan Sukkur Temple Bela Women From

Recent Stories

Govt to register prize bonds to curb money launder ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Urges National Airlines to Avoid Dangerous Rou ..

11 minutes ago

All Russian Travel Companies Confirm Readiness to ..

6 minutes ago

Ahsan Khan, Amir Liaquat and Bushra Amir nominated ..

7 minutes ago

Shah Rukh Khan reveals reason behind not signing a ..

7 minutes ago

Amendments required for success of amnesty scheme

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.