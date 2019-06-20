Three-day Bankhandi festival concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

Three-day Bankhandi festival marking the 156th death anniversary of Baba Bankhandi Maharaj concluded on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Three-day Bankhandi festival marking the 156th death anniversary of Baba Bankhandi Maharaj concluded on Thursday.

The ceremonies featured various rituals and prayers at the historical Sadhu Bela on an island in the Indus River, where the Baba spent over 40 years of his life meditating and praying.

Washdew, brother of Shaddani Darbar caretaker and others took part in religious rituals while other devotees threw rose petals in the river as a mark of respect for the Baba.

Local singers sung religious hymns for the Baba and earned great applause from the audience.

Sukkur Mayor Arslan Shaikh visited the temple accompanied by Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan to review arrangements.

The Sadhu Bela temple has separate places of worship for men and women, a library with books on religion and Hindu mythology, separate dining rooms for women and men, washrooms and a large garden. The living quarters of the Baba and his disciples have also been preserved.