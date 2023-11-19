Open Menu

Three-day 'Book Fair' At LPC Concludes

Published November 19, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) A three-day book fair concluded at the Lahore Press Club (LPC) here on Sunday, which had started on November 17.

LPC Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid told APP that a large number of journalists, scholars, writers and students visited the book stalls and purchased books on discount. The Lahore Press Club is a prestigious organisation of the city, as more than 3,000 journalists associated with print and electronic media, are its members. The book fair is a tradition which is always appreciated by lovers of literature, Abdul Majeed Sajid said. Being the cultural capital of the country, Lahore has been a centre for publications and to date, holds distinction as 80 per cent of books in Pakistan are published here, he added.

At each book stall, books published by well-known publishers were available at 50 per cent discount. The book fair was open to general public and a large number of locals and other cities’ publishers and education-related organisations had set up stalls at the fair. Variety of books on topics including islam, history, education, computer and information technology, engineering, business management, medical sciences, agriculture, literature, law and children literature were available at the fair.

