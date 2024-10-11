Open Menu

Three Day Book Fair Begins At GC University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Three day book fair begins at GC University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A three-day book fair began at Government College University Hyderabad. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Tayyaba Zarif and Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon inaugurated the fair.

A good number of visitors appreciated the stalls of science, history, geography, language, and literature. Commissioner Hyderabad on this occasion appreciated the presence of renowned books and said, "Book fairs are essential for promoting book culture. Various and affordable books under one roof spark interest among readers."

Government College University Hyderabad's management deserves appreciation for consistently organizing the book fair every year.

"Nations that prioritize reading lead the world. Development is impossible without continuous learning," Memon added.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif said "This book fair has become a cherished tradition of GC University Hyderabad. Students benefit, and citizens quench their thirst for knowledge." She emphasized, "Book friendship is the hallmark of civilized societies. We must promote book culture."

The library and Book Fair Committee announced that the fair will continue on October 12 for the general public.

Related Topics

World Hyderabad Reading Lead October Government

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

4 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

5 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

5 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

5 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

5 hours ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

6 hours ago
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

6 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

6 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

6 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan