Three Day Book Fair Begins At GC University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 07:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A three-day book fair began at Government College University Hyderabad. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Tayyaba Zarif and Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon inaugurated the fair.
A good number of visitors appreciated the stalls of science, history, geography, language, and literature. Commissioner Hyderabad on this occasion appreciated the presence of renowned books and said, "Book fairs are essential for promoting book culture. Various and affordable books under one roof spark interest among readers."
Government College University Hyderabad's management deserves appreciation for consistently organizing the book fair every year.
"Nations that prioritize reading lead the world. Development is impossible without continuous learning," Memon added.
Vice Chancellor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif said "This book fair has become a cherished tradition of GC University Hyderabad. Students benefit, and citizens quench their thirst for knowledge." She emphasized, "Book friendship is the hallmark of civilized societies. We must promote book culture."
The library and Book Fair Committee announced that the fair will continue on October 12 for the general public.
