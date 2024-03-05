Three-day Book Fair Begins At Sindhi Adabi Board Jamshoro
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A three-day book fair started at the Sindhi Adabi board (SAB) on Tuesday.
The event was inaugurated by the Members Board of Governors Sarfraz Rajar and Dr. Asad Jamal Pali.
Addressing the event Sarfaraz Rajar said that organizing a book fair in Sindhi Adabi Board was to motivate readers towards literature because the trend of using mobile phones was increasing day by day in the younger generation.
Dr. Asad Jamal Pali said that the trend of reading books, particularly literature, was declining in our country and our young people were turning towards social media while European countries have made libraries, Universities and other campuses common for reading purposes.
Books of different publishers on various topics have been displayed in Book fair including Sindhi Adabi Board, Sindhi Language Authority, Institute of Sindhology, National Book Foundation, Peacock printers, Pakistan Study Center, Daniyal Book Kitab Ghar, Naari Publication, Sambara Publication, Dr. Nabi Bux Khan Baloch Institute of Heritage and Research, Oxford University Press, Sindhica academy and others.
Members Board of Governors Safaraz Rajar, Dr. Asad Jamal Pali. Secretary Sindhi Adabi Board Gulbadan jawed Mirza visited stalls setup in the Book Fair and expressed gratitude to the publishers for displaying their books.
