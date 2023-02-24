UrduPoint.com

Three-day Book Fair Begins In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 10:50 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :A three-day book fair began here on Friday with a variety of stuff to attract readers from all walks of life.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Ahmad inaugurated the event titled Sindhu Book which concluded on Feb 26 as the last day of the festival. It is showcasing literature and books for taste and love of all castes and creeds, said an official of the administration.

A separate timetable for women and families is fixed to reach out to books of their choice for the entire three days of the arrangement.

DC said on the occasion that there was no other substitute for the book reading. The event was aimed at creating interest among people in reading and writing, not least the youth of the current generation.

The DC appealed to citizens of the district to come and visit the book fair to gain good knowledge and fathom of both primitive and modern literature.

