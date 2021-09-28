Three-day book fair concluded at SLA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :A three-day book fair organised by Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) concluded here on Tuesday.

A large number of people including literary personalities, poets, scholars, students and book lovers visited the book fair on concluding day.

The visitors appreciated the efforts of Sindhi Language Authority, its chairman Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi, Secretary Shabnam Gul and others for making arrangements of the book fair under COVID-19 SOPs.

The book fair has provided an opportunity to the book lovers for purchasing books of their choice at discounted rates as almost all publications had offered 50% discount on the published books.

Book fair was inaugurated by SLA chairman Dr. Muhammad Ali Manjhi, Secretary Shabnam Gul, Prof Idress Jatoi on Sunday and was visited by thousands book lovers during three days and purchased different books on discounted rates.

Sindhi Language Authority spokesman Saleem Jarwar informed that several stalls were established by different publications including Sindh Culture department, Sindhi Adabi Board, Sindhi Language Authority, Dr N A Baloch Heritage Institute, urdu Science board Lahore, Sambara Publication, Rumi Publication and other publishing houses and announced 50% discount on purchase of their publications.

Prominent literary figures Madad Ali Sindhi, Qazi Khadim, Ammar Sindhu, Zahida Abro, Ishtiaq Ansari, Ali Izhar, Prof Idress Jatoi and others were among those who visited the book fair and purchased books.

SLA chairman Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi and Secretary Shabnam Gul expressed gratitude of the publishers who had established stalls in the book fair and provide books on discounted rates.

They said such kind of book fairs would soon be organized in other cities of the province so that people could be provided opportunities at the doorstep.