Three day book fair kicks off in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :A 3-day book fair was kicked off here at Dr. NA Baloch hall of Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) on Sunday.

The chairman Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi, Secretary Shabnum Gul and Prof Idress Jatoi formally inaugurated the book fair which would be continued till Tuesday (Sept 28).

According to Sindhi Language Authority's spokesman Saleem Jarwar several stalls were established in the book fair with books on various subjects of Literature, Science, Commerces and Arts by different publishing houses where books would be available on 50% discounted rates to make it affordable for the readers and book lovers.

The books published by Sindhi Adabi Board, Sindhology, Sindh Culture Department, Dr. NA,Baloch Heritage Institute , urdu Science board Lahore, Sambara Publication, Rumi Publication and other publishing houses were displayed in the book fair which would be available at discounted rates.