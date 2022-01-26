UrduPoint.com

Three-day Book Fair Opened At BZU

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Three-day book fair opened at BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :A three-day book fair opened at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to promote love for reading among students here on Wednesday.

The fair is being held under auspices of central library of the varsity.

known publishers and book sellers of the country have displayed wide variety of books in the fair including literature, fine arts, engineering, science and vocational training.

BZU Vice Chancellor, Dr Mansoor Kundi opened the fair.

The book fair is aimed at promoting book reading and cementing their friendship with books.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that it was crying need of hour to strengthening friendship with books.

These days people are away from books which is alarming, he said.

He stressed the need to promote book reading culture among students.

>