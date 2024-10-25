Three-day 'Book Fair' Starts At Lahore Press Club
Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A three-day book fair is being organised under the auspices of Lahore Press Club (LPC) here from October 25 to27.
The fair was inaugurated on Friday at 12p.m.
LPC President Arshad Ansari and Dean of Physical and Mathematical Sciences of Government College University Lahore, Director of Institute of Physics and Chairperson of Department of Physics Dr. Shazia Basheer shed light on importance of book reading.
At the book fair, noted book companies including Book Home, Science and Literature, Majlis Taraqi Adab, Jamhoori Publications, Kitab Taranjan, National Book Foundation, Nigarshat Publishers, Jang Publishers, urdu Science board, Sanjh Publications, Mahnama Phool, Academic Literature for Children and Construction of Pakistan Publications, have set up their stalls.
All books will be discounted up to 50 per cent. Meanwhile various competitions will be organised among the children participating in the book fair and surprise prizes will be given to the participants of the fair.
