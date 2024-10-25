Open Menu

Three-day 'Book Fair' Starts At Lahore Press Club

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Three-day 'Book Fair' starts at Lahore Press Club

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A three-day book fair is being organised under the auspices of Lahore Press Club (LPC) here from October 25 to27.

The fair was inaugurated on Friday at 12p.m.

LPC President Arshad Ansari and Dean of Physical and Mathematical Sciences of Government College University Lahore, Director of Institute of Physics and Chairperson of Department of Physics Dr. Shazia Basheer shed light on importance of book reading.

At the book fair, noted book companies including Book Home, Science and Literature, Majlis Taraqi Adab, Jamhoori Publications, Kitab Taranjan, National Book Foundation, Nigarshat Publishers, Jang Publishers, urdu Science board, Sanjh Publications, Mahnama Phool, Academic Literature for Children and Construction of Pakistan Publications, have set up their stalls.

All books will be discounted up to 50 per cent. Meanwhile various competitions will be organised among the children participating in the book fair and surprise prizes will be given to the participants of the fair.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Reading October GCU From

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

3 hours ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

4 hours ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

6 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

18 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

18 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

18 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan