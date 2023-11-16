Open Menu

Three-day "Book Fair" To Commence At LPC From Nov 17

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Three-day "Book Fair" to commence at LPC from Nov 17

A three-day book fair is being organized in the Lahore Press Club from November 17 to 19, the club secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid told APP on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) A three-day book fair is being organized in the Lahore Press Club from November 17 to 19, the club secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid told APP on Thursday.

Lahore Press Club is a prestigious organization of the city, as more than three thousand journalists associated with print and electronic media, are its members. It is a tradition which is always appreciated by lovers of literature.

This year the club is going to organise a "Book Fair" from 17th November to 19th November 2023, he said.

Sajid said organising a book fair is a great way to celebrate writing, bring together people who are passionate about creative-ideas and literature, that share and discover new styles and types of books.

Being the cultural capital of the country, Lahore has been a centre for publications and to date, holds distinction as 80 percent of books in Pakistan are published here.

It remains the centre of literary, educational and cultural activity in Pakistan, he added.

At each book stall, books published by well-known publishers will be available at 50 percent discount. The timings of participation in the book fair are from 10.00 am to 8.00 pm. Book lovers’ participation in the fair will be a source of pride for us, he expressed.

It is worth mentioning here that the book fair would be opened for general public and a large number of local and other cities’ publishers and education-related organisations will set up stalls in the book fair on a variety of topics, including islam, history, education, computer and information technology, engineering, business management, medical sciences, agriculture, literature, law and children literature.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Business Education Agriculture November Media From Share Love

Recent Stories

IHC grants extension in Imran Khan’s jail trial ..

IHC grants extension in Imran Khan’s jail trial adjournment until Nov 20

4 minutes ago
 Sun obscures as indicators mark smog level unhealt ..

Sun obscures as indicators mark smog level unhealthy

8 minutes ago
 Plaintiff seeks Shah Nawaz’s death sentence in S ..

Plaintiff seeks Shah Nawaz’s death sentence in Sara Inam case

8 minutes ago
 Seminar on "Youth for A Cooler Planet" held in Chi ..

Seminar on "Youth for A Cooler Planet" held in Chitral

8 minutes ago
 Govt approves Telecom Infrastructure sharing frame ..

Govt approves Telecom Infrastructure sharing framework

8 minutes ago
 First ever Pak women journalist body NWJF organise ..

First ever Pak women journalist body NWJF organised

8 minutes ago
Solangi to represent Pakistan at Maldives Presiden ..

Solangi to represent Pakistan at Maldives President's oath-taking ceremony

6 minutes ago
 Dr Kazim takes over as Nishtar Hospital MS

Dr Kazim takes over as Nishtar Hospital MS

7 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam reduces as seasonal dis ..

Water level in Mangla Dam reduces as seasonal discharge of water from fully-cli ..

7 minutes ago
 KP Governor announces establishment of KMU's campu ..

KP Governor announces establishment of KMU's campus in DI Khan

44 minutes ago
 Solangi rebuts reports regarding visits of Int’l ..

Solangi rebuts reports regarding visits of Int’l organizations’ officials to ..

46 minutes ago
 JUI to organize Shaheed-e-Islam and Tofan-e-Aqsa c ..

JUI to organize Shaheed-e-Islam and Tofan-e-Aqsa conference on November 30 in La ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan