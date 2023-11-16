Three-day "Book Fair" to commence at LPC from Nov 17

A three-day book fair is being organized in the Lahore Press Club from November 17 to 19, the club secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid told APP on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) A three-day book fair is being organized in the Lahore Press Club from November 17 to 19, the club secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid told APP on Thursday.

Lahore Press Club is a prestigious organization of the city, as more than three thousand journalists associated with print and electronic media, are its members. It is a tradition which is always appreciated by lovers of literature.

This year the club is going to organise a "Book Fair" from 17th November to 19th November 2023, he said.

Sajid said organising a book fair is a great way to celebrate writing, bring together people who are passionate about creative-ideas and literature, that share and discover new styles and types of books.

Being the cultural capital of the country, Lahore has been a centre for publications and to date, holds distinction as 80 percent of books in Pakistan are published here.

It remains the centre of literary, educational and cultural activity in Pakistan, he added.

At each book stall, books published by well-known publishers will be available at 50 percent discount. The timings of participation in the book fair are from 10.00 am to 8.00 pm. Book lovers’ participation in the fair will be a source of pride for us, he expressed.

It is worth mentioning here that the book fair would be opened for general public and a large number of local and other cities’ publishers and education-related organisations will set up stalls in the book fair on a variety of topics, including islam, history, education, computer and information technology, engineering, business management, medical sciences, agriculture, literature, law and children literature.