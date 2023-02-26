Three-day Brand expo concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The three-day Brand Expo concluded here successfully on February 26 after grabbing a lot of attention from the people of the twin cities.

The expo, held at Parade Ground Islamabad, provided an opportunity for companies, talented entrepreneurs, and innovators from different industries across the country, to display their latest products and services.

The event featured a lot of activities like musical performances of famous artists including Abrar-ul-Haq and Sehar Gul, exhibitors from across the country, and a wide range of innovative products, networking opportunities, and entertainment.

Talking to APP, a young entrepreneur Khalid Ali said that Pakistani youth had immense potential and such events "provide us an opportunity to showcase our capabilities to local as well as international investors".

He said that the event was highly appreciated by the visitors, adding such activities should be arranged more frequently throughout the country.

Haider Khan, a university student and visitor to the event shared, "I want to start my business soon after my studies and this expo provides an amazing opportunity to see various brands, meet young entrepreneurs and start-ups, and learn from their experiences." He said that these events greatly encourage budding startups and provide a platform to see innovative ideas for new businesses, meet other entrepreneurs, and potential investors, and network with like-minded individuals from various sectors.

Alia Noreen, a university student, while sharing her views said that the expo was an "exciting opportunity for me and my friends and we all enjoyed the musical evening".

"Being huge fans of Abrar-ul-Haq and Sehar Gul, the event gave us the chance to enjoy their live performance," she added.