Three-day Brand expo kicked-off in Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Three-day Brand Expo kicked off in the Federal Capital to provide an opportunity to companies, talented entrepreneurs, and innovators from different industries across the country, to display their latest products and services.

The expo which held here at Parade Ground Islamabad featured famous artists' performances including Abrar-ul-Haq and Sehar Gull, exhibitors from across the country, and a wide range of innovative products, networking opportunities, and entertainment.

The event is providing a platform for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small businesses to showcase their brands, network with like-minded individuals, and connect with potential customers and investors to grow their businesses.

Talking to APP, a young entrepreneur Khalid Ali told that Pakistani youth has a lot of potential and such events provide us an opportunity to showcase our potential to local as well as international investors.

He said that the event is highly appreciated by the visitors and these activities should be arranged more frequently throughout the country.

Haider Khan, a university student and visitor of the event told "I want to start my business soon after my studies and this expo provides an amazing opportunity to see various brands, meet young entrepreneurs and start-ups and learn from their experiences".

He said that these events greatly encourage the young start ups for their businesses and provide us a platform to see innovative ideas for new businesses, meet other entrepreneurs, potential investors and network with like-minded individuals of various sectors.

Alia Noreen, a university student, while sharing her views said that this expo is a fun opportunity for me and my friends and we all are very excited to enjoy the musical evening which is a part of this event.

She said that we are a great fan of Abrar-ul-Haq and Sehar Gull and this event will be a great opportunity for us to enjoy their live performance.