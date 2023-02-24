UrduPoint.com

Three-day Brand Expo Kicked-off In Federal Capital

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Three-day Brand expo kicked-off in Federal Capital

Three-day Brand Expo kicked off in the federal Capital to provide an opportunity to companies, talented entrepreneurs, and innovators from different industries across the country, to display their latest products and services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Three-day Brand Expo kicked off in the Federal Capital to provide an opportunity to companies, talented entrepreneurs, and innovators from different industries across the country, to display their latest products and services.

The expo which held here at Parade Ground Islamabad featured famous artists' performances including Abrar-ul-Haq and Sehar Gull, exhibitors from across the country, and a wide range of innovative products, networking opportunities, and entertainment.

The event is providing a platform for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small businesses to showcase their brands, network with like-minded individuals, and connect with potential customers and investors to grow their businesses.

Talking to APP, a young entrepreneur Khalid Ali told that Pakistani youth has a lot of potential and such events provide us an opportunity to showcase our potential to local as well as international investors.

He said that the event is highly appreciated by the visitors and these activities should be arranged more frequently throughout the country.

Haider Khan, a university student and visitor of the event told "I want to start my business soon after my studies and this expo provides an amazing opportunity to see various brands, meet young entrepreneurs and start-ups and learn from their experiences".

He said that these events greatly encourage the young start ups for their businesses and provide us a platform to see innovative ideas for new businesses, meet other entrepreneurs, potential investors and network with like-minded individuals of various sectors.

Alia Noreen, a university student, while sharing her views said that this expo is a fun opportunity for me and my friends and we all are very excited to enjoy the musical evening which is a part of this event.

She said that we are a great fan of Abrar-ul-Haq and Sehar Gull and this event will be a great opportunity for us to enjoy their live performance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Student Young Event All From

Recent Stories

Preparations for 'Karachi Games 2023' in full swin ..

Preparations for 'Karachi Games 2023' in full swing

6 minutes ago
 EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operati ..

EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operations Vehicles at IDEX 2023

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade agreement

27 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs aga ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs against Gladiators

34 minutes ago
 Fed's Key Inflation Gauge PCE up 5.4% in Year to J ..

Fed's Key Inflation Gauge PCE up 5.4% in Year to Jan, Underscoring Tough Inflati ..

25 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says US Fighter Jets for Ukraine a 'Quest ..

Sullivan Says US Fighter Jets for Ukraine a 'Question for Another Day'

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.