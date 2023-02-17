Three-day Brand Expo to begin from Feb 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Three-day Brand Expo will be held here from February 24 to February 26 to provide an opportunity for companies, talented entrepreneurs, and innovators from different industries across the country, to display their latest products and services.

The event will be held at Parade Ground Islamabad which will feature famous artists' performances including Abrar-ul-Haq and Sehar Gull, exhibitors from across the country, and a wide range of innovative products, networking opportunities, and entertainment.

The event will provide a platform for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small businesses to showcase their brands, network with like-minded individuals, and connect with potential customers and investors to grow their businesses.