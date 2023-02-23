UrduPoint.com

Three-day Brand Expo To Start From Feb 24

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Three-day Brand Expo to start from Feb 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A three-day brand expo will kick off here from February 24-26 to provide an opportunity for companies, talented entrepreneurs, and innovators from different industries across the country, to display their latest products and services.

The event, to be held at Parade Ground, will feature performances by famous artists including Abrar-ul-Haq and Sehar Gull, exhibitors from across the country, and a wide range of innovative products, networking opportunities, and entertainment.

The expo will provide a platform for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small businesses to showcase their brands, network with like-minded individuals and connect with potential customers and investors to grow their businesses.

\778

Related Topics

February Event From

Recent Stories

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake ..

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

25 minutes ago
 UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

59 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

59 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

1 hour ago
 Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

2 hours ago
 LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.