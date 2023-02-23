Three-day Brand Expo to start from Feb 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A three-day brand expo will kick off here from February 24-26 to provide an opportunity for companies, talented entrepreneurs, and innovators from different industries across the country, to display their latest products and services.

The event, to be held at Parade Ground, will feature performances by famous artists including Abrar-ul-Haq and Sehar Gull, exhibitors from across the country, and a wide range of innovative products, networking opportunities, and entertainment.

The expo will provide a platform for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small businesses to showcase their brands, network with like-minded individuals and connect with potential customers and investors to grow their businesses.

\778