Three-day campaign kicks off for road safety of motorcyclists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday launched a three-day campaign for motorcyclists to ensure safety during rides and to overcome the traffic rules violations.

The campaign, launched in collaboration with a private company and education teams of ITP, would give safety tips to bikers and create awareness about traffic laws.

Following the directions of (DIG Operations), ITP is taking special measures to ensure the integrated traffic system in the city and provide traveling facilities to the citizens.

Special teams of ITP and representatives of a private company would perform duties at main roads of the city and brief the motorcyclists about safe journey. During the first phase of the campaign, the motorcyclists without helmets and side mirrors or having defective indicators, headlights, rear lights and speed meters would be educated while the faulty equipment would to be repaired.

Special squads had also been constituted for this campaign under the supervision of SSP (Traffic). Citizens had been appealed to replace their motorcycle side mirrors and electric devices (signals, front lights and back lights) within two days. In the other phase, action will be taken against motorcyclists without glasses and faulty devices.

The main objective of the special campaign is to provide all possible protection to the citizens and to make them aware about road safety and traffic rules so that accidents ratio could be minimized.