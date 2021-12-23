UrduPoint.com

Three-day Capacity Building Training Of Farmers From Merged Distts Concludes At UoA

A three-day capacity building training workshop of farmers from the merged districts was concluded here at University of Agriculture Peshawar wherein farmers from Orakzai districts were educated about growing, preservation of fruits and vegetables and about market access

The training workshop was organized by ADP Funded Project Support Value Chain and Agricultural Products through Private Enterprises Development, Agricultural University Peshawar, in collaboration with the provincial government.

Vice Chancellor UoA Prof Dr Jahan Bakht addressing the concluding session of the workshop congratulated the organizers on holding a successful workshop and said the provincial government was working to bring about positive changes in the livelihood, health and education of the farmers in the merged districts through agricultural development.

He said that such training workshops would benefit the farmers and they would go to their areas and share what they have learnt during the training sessions, adding that every individual should play his role in the development of agriculture and livestock so that the sectors of agriculture and livestock could get further development.

He thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan and Secretary Agriculture Dr Muhammad Israr Khan for developing the agricultural sector and providing relief to the farmers.

He said that the farmers card initiatives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan would solve various problems of the poor growers and they could get good quality seeds, fertilizers and other crops, vegetables on subsidized rates.

Prof Dr Muhammad Zulfiqar, Director, Vice Chancellor Secretariat, Prof Dr Mansoor Khattak, Chairman, Department of Agricultural Mechanization and Renewable Energy Technologies, Dr Abdul Salam, Additional Director, Dr Faiq Iqbal, District Director, Orakzai, Dr Mian Daud Nazim, Principal, Orakzai District and Dr Irfanullah were also present during the concluding ceremony.

