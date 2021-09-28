UrduPoint.com

Three-day Capacity Building Workshop Starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :A three-day capacity building workshop inaugurated here on Tuesday to capacitate participants on data interpretation for policy dialogue and mainstreaming Life Skills Based education in Pakistan.

The participants discussed the status of youth and women and shared the findings of gender and adolescent equality index in the meeting.

The workshop was being organised by Kamyab Jawan porgramme in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for National Youth Council (NYC) in Islamabad, said a news release issued here.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the Patron in Chief of NYC while SAPM on youth Affairs is the chairperson of the council. All provincial and regional Youth Ministers are the members of the council.

National Youth Council is an official national platform with 33 vibrant and high achievers including men, women, transgender, minorities and differently abled person from all the regions of Pakistan to ensure full inclusion.

