Three-day Capital Signature Food Festival To Begin On Dec 9

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :A three-day Capital Signature Food Festival will begin at F-9 Park on December 9, having stalls of delicious homemade food, traditional meals, and tasty food items from renowned restaurants.

Talking to APP, the organizer of the event Maham Naeem said that event was scheduled to be held from 2 December to 4 December but due to the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the new dates of the events have been issued.

She said the dazzling event will have around eighty food stalls among which sixty percent of stalls would have homemade delicious food items. "After tasting the home-cooked food consumers place the orders online and that is a promotion for the new businesses", she added.

Maham Naeem said a preference has been given to those who are new to the business and offering home-cooked food. She said the event is an opportunity for young entrepreneurs and an attempt to empower women.

She said that for the promotion of young talent the organizers hosted talent hunt programs in various universities and the selected vocalists, bands, and performers will showcase their talent in the event and represent their educational institution.

She informed that RTP, Mustafa Zahid, Abdul Hanan will perform in the event while organizers are coordinating with Ali Zafar, Sahir Ali Bagga, and the Bayaan Band in the meanwhile.

She further said that the organizing team manages the stalls, electricity and sitting facility and for all these services, home-based stalls are being charged Rs50,000 and commercial food stalls would be charged Rs60,000 for the entire event.

Answering a question she said children under thirteen will have free entry, a family pass would be charged Rs1500 and individuals will have an entry for Rs700.

