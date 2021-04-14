Three-day celebration of Khalsa Janam Din, Vaisakhi Mela conclude

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:58 PM

The three-day celebrations of the Sikh religion's Khalsa Janam Din and "Vaisakhi" Mela concluded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The three-day celebrations of the Sikh religion's Khalsa Janam Din and "Vaisakhi" Mela concluded.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, while addressing the centenary function, attended by hundreds of Sikh pilgrims from all over the world including India, Senator Sardar Guldeep Singh said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took historic steps for the Sikhs.

The Federal government and the chairman of the trust board Dr. Aamer Ahmed made the best arrangements for the Sikh Yatrees, he added.

Minister for Minority Affairs (KPK) Wazir Zada said that minorities in Pakistan are free and have full religious freedom.

Pakistan is the holy land of the Sikhs. And the Waqf Property Board is doing its best to protect gurdwaras and temples and serve minorities, he added.

He thanked the Government of Pakistan and ETPB for making the best arrangements.

Sardar Satwant Singh, head of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, said that Pakistan and Imran Khan are the pride of the Sikh nation. The government has made its home in the hearts of the Sikh nation, he added.

General Secretary Sardar Amir Singh praised the government's other initiatives including the Kartarpur corridor.

At the end of the participation, various political, social and minority leaders including Assistant Commissioner Hassan Abdal offered special prayers for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.



