CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The three-day Chiniot festival has come to an end here on Sunday.

Commissioner Faisalabad Maryam Khan attended the closing ceremony of the Chiniot festival as the chief guest.

The walls of Chiniot began to reflect the spirit of peace with wall paintings.

The Commissioner spoke to the students who prepared the paintings on the spot.

The Commissioner appreciated the creative abilities of the students.

He showed deep interest in the paintings prepared by the students and inquired about the preparation and solutions from them.

He said that it is inevitable to hold such competitions continuously.

A captivating flower exhibition was organized in the Quaid-e-Azam Park regarding the Chiniot festival.

The Commissioner saw the flower exhibition and cut a cake with the children.

He directed to create future entertainment opportunities for the residents of Chiniot and said that colourful events will be organized on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He saw the flower stalls arranged by various departments and said that the passions of those who love flowers are also young.

The Commissioner visited the Girls High school in Satellite Town and saw the stalls set up by the students in Meena Bazaar. He saw the products displayed in the stalls and appreciated the talent of the students.

He said that such entertainment programs should continue. A beautiful exhibition of furniture was also organized on the occasion of Jashan Chiniot.

The Commissioner congratulated the administration of Chiniot for organizing a wonderful Jashan Baharan and said that they will continue to provide such entertainment to the people of Chiniot on a regular basis.

The Commissioner also praised the excellent cricket ground at Islamia College.