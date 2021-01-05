UrduPoint.com
Three-day Cleanliness Drive In A'Abad From Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration Abbottabad has decided to conduct a three-day cleanliness campaign in the district.

The purpose of the three-day campaign is to bring improvement in cleanliness in Abbottabad city and removing of heaps of plastic bags, garbage laying around highways and open places. The campaign will be carried out from January 6 to 8, 3021.

During drive the sides of road from Salhad to Harno on Silk Route and Murree Road would be cleansed of garbage.

In this connection, a meeting of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), WASA, Cantonment board, Local Government, Civil Defence and price Control Magistrates was held with Assistant Commissioner (AC), Dr.

Mujtaba Barwana.

The meeting discussed line of action regarding the schedule cleanliness campaign and constituted teams for the purpose. All departments would be responsible for cleanliness in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

For the purpose of participation in the campaign, the district administration has also invited volunteers and those who are interested in joining the drive can join the whatsapp group or register themselves with district control room through contacting telephone number 09929310553 and AC Office telephone No.0992931020.

