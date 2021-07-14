Three-day conference on entrepreneurship, emerging markets concludes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :A three-day conference on 'Entrepreneurship and Emerging Markets' organized by Women University Multan (WUM) concluded here on Wednesday.

On the last day of the conference, a training workshop was held in which Abreen Rashid Khan and Dr. Ghulam Abbas give presentation on finance model and entrepreneurship.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Uzma Quraishi said the WUM was witnessing a new era of development as new academic programmes were compatible with the current local and international market were being started.

The existing programmes are being revamped to meet societal needs through innovation and development. She also emphasized on ethics in business, society and policy-making which was the responsibility of researchers, academics, managers and practitioners.

In the end certificates were distributed among the participants.